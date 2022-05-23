Capt. Terry Returns to The Florida Keys 

June is the month to consider targeting your ‘fish of a lifetime’ or a species on your bucket list that have avoided your hook, or you have not taken the time to put forth the effort to target and catch. Trust ‘yours truly’; age is not the obstacle! I witness both young and old become good at fishing and catching. The way to be successful is to get out there and work at it. Charter Captain’s (like myself) call this effort, ‘time on the water’.

I have been fishing the east coast for a number of years now. While other areas along the south Atlantic seaboard offer numerous opportunities, but all in all, I prefer the Keys for the beauty of the water that offers lots of marine activities replicating island life of the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

This June, I am heading to Marathon to fish for dolphin fish (dorado/mahi mahi), tuna, yellowtail snapper and a variety of other pelagic and reef species. June is a big migration month for mahi. There are several fishing tournaments scheduled during June because of the heavy migration of dolphin headed north. I trailer my boat and hopefully the winds will cooperate for a month of fishing and enjoying a change of pace. I have several clients wanting to join me, but the winds will be the variable and those anglers will need to have the flexibility within their schedules to book on a short notice, based on a reliable weather report. The larger dolphin fish will accompany the migration and that will offer a mahi of a lifetime, for some great action and eating.

I work closely with proven fishing guides such as Jay Rodriquez of Salty Native Charters – saltynativecharters.com. Jay grew up in Key West and spends much of the summer in Marathon. Captain Jay knows the area like the back of his hand and he and I will enjoy a few fishing trips together, as we both will be in Marathon at the same time. Jay and I work closely together year-round to insure we are able to handle all charter request for the Keys during the summer months. However, while in the Keys, we do prefer to go offshore for dolphin fish, tuna, wahoo, groupers and snappers.

— This is Captain Terry Fisher of Fish Face Charters LLC

(www. fishfacecharters.com) wishing everyone ‘tight’ lines.

Email me at fishfacecharters@yahoo.com