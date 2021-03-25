Marathon’s Bull and Cow Dolphin Tournament Set For April 30 Through May 2, 2021

Marathon, Florida Keys — The 15th annual Tom Thumb Bull and Cow Dolphin Tournament is to challenge anglers in the Middle Keys Friday through Sunday, April 30 through May 2, with cash and prizes up for grabs.

A guaranteed grand prize of $10,000 cash is to go to the team that catches the largest bull and cow dolphin fish combined. However, according to organizers, the top prize payout increases as more boats register.

With a field of 60-69 boats, the first-place cash award is to be $13,000, with the amount increasing incrementally by 10 boats. If a field of 100 boats is reached, the guaranteed first-place cash prize is $25,000.

Prizes are to be awarded for the largest dolphin fish, heaviest combined weight of three dolphin and for the largest wahoo, blackfin tuna and tripletail. Other awards await the top female angler, junior angler, participant who catches the largest dolphin on fly and more.

Final registration is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, at The Anglers Closet, 2920 Overseas Highway bayside.

Fishing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2. Weigh-in each day is 4-6 p.m. at Faro Blanco Resort & Marina, 1996 Overseas Highway.

An awards banquet that follows coronavirus masking and social distancing safety protocols is planned for 7 p.m. Sunday at Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters, 11710 Overseas Highway bayside.

Registration is online only. Through April 18, the registration fee is $675 per team of up to six anglers. After April 18, the cost to register a team is $775.

Tournament information, rules and registration: www.bullandcowtournament.com