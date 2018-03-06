Monday March 12 – 630 to 900 pm, CFOA monthly social

Monday March 12 – 630 to 900 pm, Central Florida Offshore Anglers (CFOA) will be hosting their monthly social meeting at their new meeting location, the Community Center at 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park. This event is open to the public, members and guests. Special guest speakers will be providing tips for catching more fish and also offer ways to have better on the water experiences. Food will be available from start till end! Bring a friend and learn some new techniques. Lots of special raffles for gear and goodies! For membership information, please contact Bruce Reid at 407-421-0037 or visit www.mycfoa.com