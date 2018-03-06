Saturday March 17 – “Sandy’s Open” Bass Tournament sponsored by Southern Tackleworks on the Harris Chain of Lakes, from Buzzard Beach Ramp on Hwy 441 in Eustis, 3rd Saturday of each month $50.00 entry per boat (2 anglers), starts at safe light until 2:30pm, to enter contact or John at 352-742- 0036 or sign-up at ramp prior to start. If you have an event or meeting you would like included in the “What’s Hitting Around Town” column, send your details to: Phil Wolf phillip@ coastalanglermagazine.com. Deadline for inclusion is the 10th of the preceding month.