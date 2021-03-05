Thursday March 18 – Annual Shad and Crappie Derby Awards Ceremony

Thursday March 18 – 6:30 pm, 12th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby Awards ceremony hosted by Celery City Craft Beer Garden 114 Palmetto Ave., Sanford, 32771. Come join Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine to see this years’ winners and the great prizes provided by our product sponsors. Awards for the longest Shad and Crappie for both Youth and Adult divisions. Prizes for the largest fish of the month for both species and special certificates for those anglers who caught a Crappie that is 15” or longer! This is the longest running, awesome community event. Join Phil and Charlie and come out to see the smiles on the faces of our winning anglers! For a preview of this seasons’ entries visit www.coastalanglermag.com/Orlando/shad-crappie-derby