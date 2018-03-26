March 2018: Fishing with Shelley

Catch Photos
by Shelley Wigglesworth

This month  features a mixed bag of fine fish-Cod, haddock, Pollack and bluefin tuna all caught off shore in New England during the 2017 season.

Chip Clarke of Wells with a nice cod that was a catch and release on the F/V Nor’easter.
Anthony Ahrens with a giant bluefin tuna catch from Chasing Tail Charters-FV- Lesa Ann
Chris Bayden, Ben Fearn and Captain Ryder Noyes of the F/V Shirley Girl Cape Porpoise, Maine with a 450 lb. blue fin tuna.
Dan Kulda with a giant Bluefin tuna caught on the F/V Contender.
Captain Mike Perkins and a young angler on the F/V Nor’easter, Kennebunkport with a sizable Pollack.
Alissa Wigglesworth with a haddock caught on the F/V Nor’easter.
Joe Forbes, F/V Amy Elizabeth of Perkins Cove with a 480 lb. blue fin tuna caught with Matt Forbes.
Paul Winn of Wells, Maine with a catch and release cod on the F/V Nor’easter.

 

 

 

Shelley Wigglesworth is Maine native and award winning freelance journalist. In addition to her monthly feature in Coastal Angler, her work appears in various publications including  Maine Boats Homes and Harbors, National Fisherman, Commercial Fisheries News, Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s  Landings,  Yankee and The Village.  In the summer she is a mate on two boats-Captain John’s Charters and the F-V Nor’easter.

