March 2018: Fishing with Shelley

Catch Photos

by Shelley Wigglesworth

This month features a mixed bag of fine fish-Cod, haddock, Pollack and bluefin tuna all caught off shore in New England during the 2017 season.

Shelley Wigglesworth is Maine native and award winning freelance journalist. In addition to her monthly feature in Coastal Angler, her work appears in various publications including Maine Boats Homes and Harbors, National Fisherman, Commercial Fisheries News, Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s Landings, Yankee and The Village. In the summer she is a mate on two boats-Captain John’s Charters and the F-V Nor’easter.