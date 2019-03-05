March 4, 2019 Captain Judy Helmey

Captain Judy Helmey

March 4, 2019 Capt Judy inshore offshore fishing report and Blue Beep Shrimping Boat Story!

Fishing statement: To try to insure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it and to help the ones that are going too!

I had the honor of taking this mother daughter fishing team on an offshore fishing trip. From left to right: The sisters Alison Kaiser-Villa Rica, GA, April Dam-Lawrenceville, GA, Amanda Ford-Douglasville, GA and their mother Judy Reese-Temple, GA Check out their custom made caps! And once again this picture reminds me of this question that is sometimes asked “Which is the mother and which is the daughter?”

From left to right: Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters, Jason Miller, and Blake Sheppard (both Savannah, Georgia) are all sporting a darn good fish catching smile. This was one of those fish days that will go down in the history books. Why? Well, when they were fishing they were catching! While they were moving from place to place they were not catching, because they were not fishing! It was a simple as that! This was one of those times where there was a very thin line between fishing and catching! What did they catch? Red fish (all sizes from shorts to legal keepers to releasers) spotted sea trout (shorts, keepers, and bigger) and one flounder! So therefore on the cleaning table is only the fish that Justin and Blake kept, which was 6 red fish, 10 spotted sea trout, and 1 flounder! And what did all of this cook down too? 12 grill-able red fish fillets, 60 chunks of trout, and 1 crispy scored flounder with a possible side dish of papaya chutney or crab stuffed baked flounder!

Inshore fishing

Well, fishermen if you are looking to do a little fishing, which turns into catching! Your season should start right now! Before with water temps lingering in the mid fifties inshore fishermen didn’t have many options. Why? Those darn fish are just like us! Fishermen hide indoors and the fish hover on the bottom, just a-chilling while not using up any energy. However, when the temps start to rise, all size fish make a move! And when they do this they have to eat and of course some become part of the food chain! Such is a fish’s life! Well, this is happening right now!

Bait Dilemma!

Baiting up is going to be a problem at least until the bait houses are open. Bandy’s Bait House (Butter Bean Beach) is open, but give them a call first. However, there is always getting out the old cast net! Where do you throw them? Backs of creeks and deep holes! If you are not sure which type of net that you need I suggest going to River Services and talking to Mike Argenta (912 354 2215) he will be glad to help you with this..Another option is to get on the web and start searching. There are plenty of posted videos and also helpful tips! I never thought I would say this, but the information available to us fishermen on the web is unbelievable and certainly not limited. The fact of the matter is, just ask the question and most likely you will find some sort of an answer!

If you happen to catch some bait while casting I suggest keeping it as alive as possible! This goes for all shrimp and small fish. Why? Because the fish especially at this time of the year might prefer shrimp, but when they are hungry they got to eat! If fish is all that’s on the menu then live fish it is!

Offshore Report! What’s feeding where and why?

Near shore wrecks, reefs, rock, or structure!

These are those areas that we fish that are considered offshore but not really offshore. In my book of the offshore scheme of things I kind of have it narrowed down into sections. These areas are basically fueling stations for all kinds of migrating fish. We have beachfronts, which to me are those big sandbars that face mostly in an easterly direction. Now rocks and structure could be anything from a jetty, things that fell off a barge, navigation aids, to very old broken off leftover range markers. Then we have wrecks that are definitely man made, but not on purpose. These are structures that are never out of the water no matter the tide. This is where you are going to find an array of fish just about any time of the year. The fish that are migrating from offshore to inshore are going to stop at these places and some are going to become residents!

Offshore Artificial Reefs

Reefs normally start about 5 to 8 miles off the barriers islands. Mostly man made reefs, but there are some wrecks that happen due to actual non planned sinking.

If any of you are still wanting to go offshore fishing for sheepshead in your boat or mine I suggest you start making your plans. In my book, as you are reading this, the sheepshead is bulking up and getting ready for their move back into the inshore waters. It is their intended plan to do this around mid March. As we all know some of the fish will stay longer on the offshore reefs. This means you could catch them even in April. However, that’s not all you might catch! All types of reef fish small to large are going to start making way toward these areas. Bait fish and those that want to eat them are all going to start meeting up! So the feeding holding field is going to get larger, which means everything is going to try to eat your bait at one time! But that’s OK too!

Fish such as Spanish mackerel, blue fish, little tunny, small king mackerel, summer trout, black sea bass of assorted sizes, small composite sharks, and others are going to start claiming their holding areas. The best news about all of this is the fact that now fishermen have more catching options!

I got to tell you this Daughter/Mother fishing team was tough. It was one of those days where the ocean was acting up! What does this mean? Well, solid 3 to 4’s foot waves and they were very close together. What does this do? It causes what is better known as a “Hoggly Woggly Ocean!” I ask, “Well, what you ladies think?” and they all said, “Let’s go!” And that we did!

While offshore fishing with Captain Kathy Brown and Captain Judy Helmey of Miss Judy Charters sisters Alison Kaiser-Villa Rica, GA and April Dam-Lawrenceville, GA had what is better known as a “Fun Catching time!” They dropped they caught, they dropped they caught, and they just kept catching! I once remarked, “If you guys were commercial fishermen we would all be in trouble!”

While offshore fishing with her two sisters and her mother, Amanda Ford-Douglasville, GA caught a fish every time she dropped to the bottom! According to her tale told, she had successfully hypnotized the fish so that everyone would have a catching chance.

Alison Kaiser-Villa Rica, GA is holding a black sea bass that gladly ate her purple back fiddler! Of all the sisters and the mother, Alison caught the most fish! So therefore we label her the “Alison the Fish Whisperer!” Captain Kathy Brown is assisting! What is April Dam-Lawrenceville, GA doing over in the corner? Well, she is calling fish! And she has an amazing voice for it, too! Did it work? Yes it did! So I called April the “Pied Piper” of fish callers!

While offshore fishing with her two sisters and her mother, April Dam-Lawrenceville, GA aka Pied Piper of fish callers, caught this black sea bass. And it was so long that it would not fit in this picture! And this is one of those fine interesting fishing tales told by me!

Alison Kaiser-Villa Rica, GA aka Fish Whisperer, is holding up an ocean perch also known as a ring tail perch. And also known as one of the best bait stealers in the ocean! But Alison wasn’t going let this fish get away with that! Statement made!

Pretty Fishing Ladies! Sisters Alison, their mother Judy, April, and Amanda!

When it was all said and done the sisters and their mother took their cleaned fish over to the Flying Fish Bar and Grill! Yep! The Flying Fish prepared their catch and as you can see plenty more smiles were had! Their remarks were simple, “It was delicious!” And I had to ask, what made you call our company? Alison said, “Our mother’s name is Judy!” Now you know the rest of the story!

Savannah Snapper Banks/Gulf Stream

March is a great month to take a medium to long boat ride! Why? You just never know what you might catch! And thanks my friend is what fishing is all about!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charter Dawson Roy Lewis Jr (Father Savannah) and his son Dawson Roy Lewis III (son Nagasaki, Japan) caught some nice fish, released some nice fish, kept some nice fish, and got to spend some prefect time together!

Dawson Roy Lewis Jr son Dawson III comes to the states to visit every two years! Dawson III lives in Nagasaki, Japan and works at the University of Foreign Studies. He teaches at English at the university. And he told me that he also speaks fluent Hillbilly! (Now this is according to Dawson, not me!)

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Dawson Roy Lewis Jr (Father Savannah) and his son Dawson Roy Lewis III (son Nagasaki, Japan) had a grand time!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Dawson Roy Lewis III , Nagasaki, Japan caught this nice red fish!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Gabrielle Fuote

Cleveland Ohio caught this nice red fish! Is she coming back? Yes we will see them in October 2019!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Brian Verdi and Gabrielle Fuote Cleveland Ohio caught some really nice fish! Gabrielle caught the biggest and the most

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Brian Verdi Cleveland, Ohio caught this nice red fish!

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters Geoffrey Peters MD had a wonderful catching releasing fish day! As he board Captain Matt’s boat he said, “Its wonderful just getting out on the water and catching is always a plus!” Well, as it turned out, they had a wonderful day and they caught fish!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Brian Verdi and Gabrielle Fuote (both visiting from Cleveland, Ohio) had a blast catching and releasing some very nice fish!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Bob and Jeanne Fegan Collegeville PA caught some really nice fish! Bob is holding up a nice soon to be released red fish. His wife, Jeanne is assisting!

February 26 2019 second trip Garrett

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Bob and Jeanne Fegan Collegeville PA really had an inshore fish catching day! Bob is holding a nice spotted sea trout, which was released back to the wild!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Bob and Jeanne Fegan Collegeville PA caught some really nice fish! Bob is holding up a nice red fish that he caught while using live shrimp as bait.

Little Miss Judy Believe It or Not!

Blue Beep Shrimping Boat Story!

The blue on this old shrimp boat was the color of my father’s Blue Beep! The whole boat was painted this color!

“BLUE BEEP”

It’s will soon be live shrimp time so I though I would tell you about daddy’s original bait business. If you have been reading the stories that I have been writing about Daddy you already know that he never did anything half way. So when it came to the bait business you guessed it “we had it all.” Daddy brought a small shrimp boat or should I say, “A boat that he turned into a shrimping boat.” The boat when he purchased was painted was a “cobalt blue.” So therefore he named it the “Blue Beep!” As I am writing this I am smiling big time. Every now and then I have to stop typing so that I can laugh. This truly happens.

After Daddy had purchased the boat, re-powered it, and added the necessary trawling equipment we were in business. The “Blue Beep” was basically a cabin cruiser that had been gutted of all of it comfortable interior design. So therefore it was really now a true “Shrimping Boat!” My father knew how to do almost everything when it came to fishing and shrimping, but he didn’t especially want to be a shrimp boat captain. So he hired a captain to run the “Blue Beep.” The captain would receive as pay 30% of earnings from the boat. This all sounded good to the new employee/captain. According to the newly hired captain, he knew it all when it came to shrimping. In fact according to his story I though he should have had his own boat, but being a child what could I possibly know.

The first day that the “Blue Beep” was out fishing the captain accidentally, while pulling in the net, drifted over it, and badly tangling it in the wheel. There were no wrecker services in the ocean during this time. So therefore Daddy had to get his boat, go to the ocean and tow the “Blue Beep” back to the dock. After a little discussion of which I wasn’t suppose to hear, they repaired the net, at least what was left of it, and back to the ocean the “Blue Beep” went. The second day wasn’t much better. At least, the net didn’t get tangled in the wheel. However, the captain forgot about the rocks at the mouth of the Savannah River at least until he hit them. Once again, Daddy had to tow the “Blue Beep” to the dock. I went to the house for this lecture. The damage wasn’t too bad. Daddy fixed it in less than a week giving the captain a chance to get his shrimping plan together.

On the Captain’s first day back with hopefully all of his mishaps behind him I suppose he was thinking about all that money he was going to make. After all 30% could be a hefty amount especially if he caught as many shrimp out of the ocean as he had figured in his mind. However, after a while my father figured it out. NOTHING FROM NOTHING IS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Our shrimping boat business didn’t last very long!

Thanks for reading! Captain Judy