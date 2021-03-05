Friday, Saturday, Sunday March 5, 6, 7 – Orlando Boat Show hosted at the Orlando Convention Center. Over 500 boats and 27 dealers from the Central Florida area will be on display with their best vessels. Special Boat-show pricing, lots of family activities, kids’ zone with Twiggy the “Water Skiing Squirrel” and new this year the “Fishing Zone” More than 40 booths with loads of products from the fishing and boating industry on display. Seminars on boating and fishing from local area Captains, business owners and local experts. For more info visit OrlandoBoatShow.com