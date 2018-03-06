Tuesday March 6 – 6 pm “Jolly Gator Evening Bass Series”

Tuesday March 6 – 6 pm Jolly Gator will host a meeting a registration for this season’s “Jolly Gator Evening Bass Series”, join us to review this season’s schedule, register your team, review the rules and cost for this years’ events. Tournaments start on Tuesday March 13th at 5pm. Every Tuesday evening and one Saturday tournament until the Classic in August. You must finish in top 10 in points to qualify for Classic or fish at least 20 events and have won one event. Big Bass pays $10 per boat at each event. $40 entry fee, 2 anglers per boat, heaviest 5 bass limit wins. Payout 1 place for every 7 boats. Great payouts for Team of Year points leader and largest bass of the season!