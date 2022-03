Tuesday March 8 – 6:30 pm, Jolly Gator Fish Camp Bar and Grill will be hosting the Annual Team registration meeting for the 2022 Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Series. This years’ season starts Tuesday the 15th. All rules, entry fees and any changes for the tournaments will be discussed. Join the anglers and staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine who are the tournament officials and weighmasters for all events.