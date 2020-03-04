March Fishing Forecast for Murphy Area Lakes

By Aaron Kephart

I hope everyone has managed to stay somewhat dry with all of the recent rains. Hiwassee Lake has come up 28 feet in the last couple of weeks, and it is pretty trashy with trees and debris. With that said, we appear to have a break in the weather, and it looks like things will stabilize in time for the March bite.

March is the month when many of our local species tend to pack on the pounds and consume as many calories as they can in preparation for annual spawning rituals. Warming water temperatures and longer days signal a change in the fishing and in fish behavior. The fish know that they need to eat after a long winter of reduced feeding windows, and they often do so with a vengeance this month, especially on a warm day with a good breeze. The fish are like us: they are tired of winter, and ready for spring.

Stripers are probably my favorite species to target in the March through May timeframe, simply because they get so aggressive and feed so heavily. They can be found anywhere from river and creek flats to deep bluff banks, but one thing is certain: when you find them they will eat. Another added bonus is that stripers tend to feed better when current is running, and with all of the rain we have had we are experiencing pretty steady current flows.

The bass bite is also phenomenal this time of year. They tend to get shallower as they get closer to the actual spawn, and any visible cover can hold fish. As we get later in the month I particularly like to focus on docks, pea gravel points, and brush within sight of spawning flats. This can be one of the best times of the year to hook up with the fish of a lifetime while she tries to get in one last meal before the bedding ritual.

The walleye bite should be happening this month as well, but if we remain at super high water levels with tons of current and dirty water, we might miss out on the spawning run just like we did last year. I hate missing this opportunity simply because it is the highest percentage of walleye fishing of the year, but in reality missing it two years in a row might be a good thing for the future of the fishery since more spawning females are able to at least attempt to lay eggs (if the herring don’t eat all of the fry). By the time you read this, the shallow bite for crappie should also be in full swing in the creeks and rivers.

At this time I am personally booked for March, although I do have some openings in other boats. I also still have some April and May availability, as well as some summer dates. If you would like to get in on the best fishing the Murphy area has to offer please give me a call at 865-466-1345. I have over 30 years of experience on our local lakes, and I am the most experienced multi species guide in the area. Give me a call for stripers, bass, walleye, crappie, or pretty much anything that swims around here. As always, thanks for reading, and I hope to hear from you!

Aaron Kephart is the Owner of Mountain Lakes Guide Service. To book a guided trip on one of the Murphy area mountain lakes, contact him by phone or by email at mtnlakesguide@outlook.com Checkout his website at http://www.mtnlakesguideservice.com and catch him on facebook@mountainlakesguideservice.