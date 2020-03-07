March Musings

By David Hulsey

The transition month of March is usually famous for its unrelenting wind, the occasional tornado, freezing blizzard, or soggy flood or two. Not only can this time of year be crazy weather-wise, but it can blow in some great days on the water. If you’re able to dodge all of these, and a day or so of work, you can get in on some of the best fly fishing of the year! March ushers in some real match the hatch fishing for us in the Southern Appalachians. It’s big bug time on almost all of the trout streams and the fish know it. Good hatches of Quill Gordon and March Brown Mayflies, both about size 12 and 14, can make fish get a little selective on certain streams here in North Georgia and far Western North Carolina. Both bugs can stretch their emergence dates into April sometimes too. Carrying both in Catskill patterns are usually sufficient to entice a nice wild trout or two to the net. Make sure to keep a lookout for redds while wading, being this is prime spawning time for our rainbows. Try not to step on a bed as they have a hard enough time as it is.

Delayed Harvest Streams in both Georgia and North Carolina will receive big stockings this month and the fishing is usually off the chain! You can pretty much throw just about anything that is in the ballpark of food to these guys and a strike is going to happen sooner or later. You can dry fly fish, nymph fish, or streamer fish, and even not too well, and score a few. It’s a perfect time to get a beginner out on the creek and catch a few, weather permitting. The air temperature can be 20 or 70, so if you have someone new to the sport make sure to get them to bring appropriate gear. A frozen friend isn’t as likely to let you talk them into going out on-stream the next time you ask.

Tailwater fishing on the Toccoa River near Blue Ridge Georgia is usually starting to crank up a little bit this month with the (hopefully) warmer days. Dry-dropper fishing is great fun here especially during our float trips. Early spring trips here help to avoid the throngs of tubers that can drive an angler nuts.

Trophy Trout Fishing on Noontootla Creek Farms is usually awesome right now, with big specimens being caught every day. These fish are highly educated and it takes some doing to catch them sometimes but the reward is great! Give me a call and we’ll set up a day to explore all the things March has to offer!

Give David Hulsey a call at (770) 639-4001 to book a class or a guided trout trip. See his website at www.hulseyflyfishing.com.