March Page #1

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US

With this March 2020 issue, (our 97th) we begin our NINTH year, bringing the world’s greatest FREE fishing magazine to North Central Florida and the Nature Coast. We began March 2012, with no publishing experience, and really no clue about what we were getting ourselves into. Even though we are not young, we are smart, we can learn, and we were going to succeed no matter what, and we have!

Dr. Kevin McCarthy has been writing for us since our first issue. Every month he brings us something new and fresh. “Kevin McCarthy, you are a treasure.” See page 3 for FLORIDA WATERWAYS.

New advertiser this month, Welding Works; see page 5. Lucy Dionisio is mobile and will come to you.

I know you saw McDuffie Marine’s sticky note on our cover. See page 7 for more info on their annual sale, March 5th through 8th. Gulf to Lake Marine & Trailers is having their Open House March 7th and 8th. See page 4.

Recipe this month, Baked Red Grouper with Sour Cream Parmesan Sauce, on page 19. This dish comes together fast and easy and a great choice for a company dinner. The sour cream mixture is also great on chicken or potatoes. (Hey David, try it, and let me know what you think.)

As we begin our ninth year of publication, we first want to thank the wonderful folks at our Coastal Angler corporate office for their ongoing support and assistance. We send a really big thank you to our family of franchise owners across the country, for their generous sharing of advice, photos, articles, and sometimes, just an understanding, and sympathetic ear. Thank you to our advertisers and distribution locations. Thank you to our writers for giving of their time and knowledge to provide us with timely forecasts and articles. Thank you to Kathleen our graphic artist. (You see her work on every page.) Thank you to Kristi, our web master. See her work at www.CoastalAnglerMag.com?NC-Florida. Thank you to Rosa, our distribution assistant. Last, but certainly not least, thank you to YOU, our reader. If you stop picking up our magazine, we are out of business in a hurry!