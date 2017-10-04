MarineTech And Brunswick Partner On New Power Steering

Marine accessory manufacturer MarineTech Products has partnered with Brunswick Boat Group to bring to market Panther XPS, a hybrid cable and hydraulic power steering system.

“We’re so pleased to be working with such a strong company to unveil this unique power steering system,” said Larry Grundtner, President of MarineTech Products. “Brunswick will be able to offer their customers an innovative product at a great price, and the partnership will lend a lot of credibility to the Panther brand.”

The Panther XPS combines cable and hydraulic steering by using stored power that delivers high-pressure hydraulic fluid to a patented cylinder so the pump only operates when needed—10 percent of the typical run time for power-assisted systems. Most pumps either run continuously or turn on when there is steering input to the steering wheel. The XPS’s limited run time saves power and reduces the risk of dead batteries. This hybrid steering system reverts to cable steering in the unlikely event of a power hydraulic system failure.

Brunswick has been given exclusive rights to install the Panther XPS on all of their freshwater boats including Lund, Crestliner, Princecraft, Harris, Lowe and Cypress Cay.

