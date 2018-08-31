Marking Fish On Fontana

By Capt. James McManus

So you are cruising down a bank, maybe fifty yards out, when you mark a ton of fish. They aren’t schooled tightly but are all over the water column, and in Fontana, that can cover eighty feet or so. What is your next move? You are the one in charge here and it partially depends on what you are trying to catch. If you are just trying to get your string stretched then you may try one tactic. If you’re trying to cover all your bases then, here’s a tip. Deep reservoirs are like shallow lakes stood on their heads. If you know of a small creek where there is a brush filled channel running in, a gravel bank on one side and a cattail marshy area on the other, you probably wouldn’t run straight to the back of the creek and start throwing a buzz bait. You could, but you would be missing a ton of fish that may be stationed on the way into the backwater. Your better move may be to hit the outer secondary points with a jerkbait, move to the gravel and throw a crankbait, move to the cattails and throw a spinnerbait, and gradually work to the back of the creek. Same thinking applies for a vertical approach. Some fish may be right on the bank and a small jerkbait could get noticed. After that, my personal favorite, a mini fluke or Kitech on an eighth oz. jighead will cover the intermediate depths. Finally, if fish are marking 80 to 100 feet deep, a more efficient lure is a spoon or Rapala ice jig.

Typically, the bass will be the most shallow with whites and finally, walleye, lined up vertically. That is not to say it is always going to be like that but that’s a normal line up. Many times we have dropped repeatedly to the same school and gotten bit with different species on consecutive drops. Don’t be surprised to find spotted bass and smallies 80 feet deep this time of year. The most surprising thing is that they may also come to the surface and you can catch them at two feet on the next cast. I guess, to my wife’s dismay, this is why I carry so much tackle and could arm a small bait shop with all the equipment I own and carry. Nothing worse than being caught without a specialty rod when that special circumstance arises. This brings up another point about the late summer, early fall bite, It can change daily and even within a day’s outing. Weather fronts start moving in and change the fishes attitude about eating and move bait up and down in the water column, so be prepared for any scenario depth-wise. The topwater bite should be taking off and that’s a good thing, but there will still be plenty of fish below those surface feeders so enjoy the cooler weather, go prepared for any circumstance and give me a call if you want to enjoy some of God’s greatest gifts. Later, Capt. James.

