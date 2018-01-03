Martin County first destination to support FWC Catch a Florida Memory program

The Martin County Office of Tourism and Marketing is partnering with the Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to reel in anglers with the Catch a Florida Memory program. This program recognizes saltwater anglers for their fishing skills and encourages them to target multiple species, decreasing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after species.

Anglers of all ages and skills can earn prizes, recognition and bragging rights while supporting marine fisheries conservation. FWC offers three Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs – Saltwater Reel Big Fish, Grand Slam or Saltwater Life List. Angler-submitted photos are highlighted in the Club Members section on FWC’s website at www.CatchaFloridaMemory.com and their Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/CatchaFLMemory. Charters, local residents and anglers fishing in Martin County are also encouraged to submit their fishing photos via email to info@discovermartin.com, or by the use of #discovermartin to be featured in ongoing promotional efforts and on numerous Martin County social media channels.

Martin County is the first destination to officially support this program. Dual-branded Tervis® tumblers will be added to the prizes offered, and both organizations are exploring joint opportunities for cross-promotion. “With 100 artificial reef systems and over 800 species of fish, fisherman from all over the world come to fish our waters,” said Nerissa Okiye, Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing Manager. “There’s no better way to promote the impressive array of fishing opportunities, charters and tournaments in Martin County, than to partner with FWC,” Okiye continued.

Along with encouraging anglers to target multiple species, FWC promotes responsible angling, including proper catch and release techniques. Anglers do not have to harvest their fish to be eligible for the program and are, in fact, encouraged to release their catch after documentation. Catch-and-release procedures are regularly employed when anglers fish Martin County waters for sailfish and other species. To learn more about proper fish handling techniques, visit http://www.myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/fish-handling.

Learn more about Catch a Florida Memory by visiting www.CatchaFloridaMemory.com and explore fishing opportunities at www.discovermartin.com/see-do/world-class-fishing/. Follow Discover Martin on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DiscoverMartin and Twitter @DiscoverMartin.

Martin County fishing charters, marinas and event organizers can submit images and descriptions of their businesses to info@discovermartin.com to be listed at no charge on the tourism page of Discover Martin’s website. There they also have the option to add events and special offers directly to the website.