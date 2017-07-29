Martin County Lionfish Round-Up breaks records

A round-up reschedule due to weather seemed to be the right call for tournament officials as beautiful weather prevailed for the 7th annual Martin County Lionfish Round-Up. This year’s event had 78 divers participate to remove 941 lionfish from our local waters. This broke the tournaments highest participation and fish collection numbers set in 2015, where 57 divers removed 579 of the invasive species.

Team Todd Schoppe brought in 153 lionfish to take home the $1,000 award for Most Lionfish by a Team. Most Lionfish by an Individual honors went to Brian Kennedy, who collected 103 fish. The largest fish, caught by Rena Trotter, measured 16.9375-inches, while the smallest fish, captured by Albrey Arrington, was 4.75-inches. Both Trotter and Arrington took home $1,000 prize checks. Second place winners went home with $250 each, while third place winners received prizes valued at $100. Lauren Arrington was the first-ever recipient of the Kerry Dillon Junior Diver award for removing five lionfish via paddle board in the lagoon.

Sea-Life Habitat Improvement Project, Inc., and those who supported the event by participating or through sponsorship helped raise funds for future artificial reefs in Martin County. For more information, visit www.McLionfish.com.

RESULT STANDINGS – 941 Lionfish harvested

FIRST: Most Lionfish by a team: Team Schoppe – 153 fish. Most Lionfish by an individual: Brian Kennedy – 103 fish. Largest Lionfish: Rena Trotter – 16 15/16″. Smallest Lionfish: Albrey Arrington – 4 3/4″.

SECOND: Most Lionfish by a team: Team Dickinson – 116 fish. Most Lionfish by an individual: Tony Crumrine – 98 fish. Largest Lionfish: Todd Schoppe – 16 5/8″. Smallest Lionfish: Rena Trotter – 5 3/16″.

THIRD: Most Lionfish by a team: Team Benring – 99 fish. Most Lionfish by an individual: Albrey Arrington – 27 fish. Largest Lionfish: Brian Kennedy – 16 7/16″. Smallest Lionfish: Lauren Arrington – 5 7/16″.

Kerry Dillon Junior Diver Award: Lauren Arrington – 5 fish