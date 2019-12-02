Maryland Triggerfish Record Falls

A 5.6-pound gray triggerfish is officially the Maryland state record, besting a mark that stood for five years.

Mike Glyphis, of Ocean City, Maryland, caught the big fish on Oct. 30 while fishing 16 miles offshore in the Atlantic. The catch broke a record held almost exactly five years by another Ocean City resident, Wayne Gower, who caught his 5.2-pound triggerfish Oct. 31, 2014.

Glyphis’ catch might not seem all that large to anglers who fish warmer waters. State records in the Gulf of Mexico as well as from the southern states on the Atlantic mostly weigh more than 10 pounds. The IGFA All-Tackle World Record was caught at Murrells Inlet, S.C. in 1989. That fish, caught by Jim Hilton, weighed 13-pounds, 9-ounces.