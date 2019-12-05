Man Reels In Massive 112 Pound Catfish

A North Carolina man had one of the biggest catches on record when he reeled in a 112lb catfish.

From the moment Riahn Brewington hooked the fish, he knew he had something big on the line.

Brewington said, “I didn’t realize how big he was until I actually got my hands underneath him.”

Without giving away his spot, Brewington said he caught the catfish in the northeast park of Cape Fear River.

After taking some quick photos, Riahn said he released the monster fish back into the river.

The state record for a catfish is 117 lbs.