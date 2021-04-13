Massive African Pompano & Amberjacks In The GOMEX

In this episode of BlacktipH, we go fishing for massive African Pompano in Florida with Capt. Tyler DeGraff! We began the day dropping squid for baits, catching smaller amberjacks almost immediately. After a few more drops, I hooked a giant African Pompano (AP), and it pulled like no other fish! It was a 35 pounder and my personal best AP! Shortly afterward, I hooked another big African Pompano, and Tyler hooked another Pompano seconds later! Tyler and I finished the day catching four African Pompano and kept two of them to bring back home to clean and cook!