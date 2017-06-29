Matagorda Fishing Report

Hey guys, a big hello from here in Matagorda, TX. The Bluewater Fever has hit here on the Texas Coast. We have just experienced a unseasonal major calm in the weather here and this past weekend (May 6, & 7) was absolutely gorgeous here in the Gulf. The deepwater floater rigs were a parking lot Saturday night, with estimates of 40 boats between Boomvang & Nancen and points near. We even passed piles of bay boats at 40 plus miles offshore! What a great early season gift from the weather Gods.

Well on May 2nd, NOAA issued the 2017 Gulf of Mexico Federal Red Snapper seasons. Recreational anglers get 3 days beginning June 1, 2017 at 12:01 local time, while federally permitted for-hire folks will get 49 days. I will just leave that right there! I just hope that the recreational guys also get 3 days of dead calm waters.

I can tell you, along with everyone else, you will not have any trouble catching them. In fact, good luck not catching them. We caught red snapper this past weekend in 450 feet of water. They are everywhere. In recent years, to keep from having to weed out dozens or more of smaller snapper, and to target the larger snapper for customers, we have been using baits such as whole Spanish Mackerel in the 15 inch plus range, along with jigs like the new Texas Tormenter tipped with XL sardines. This, at least for us, in some small part has kept the smaller fish at bay. But I have been surprised at the size of bait that a 16” red snapper can engulf. Beginning June 1, there ought to be some seriously large red snapper brought to the docks.

Ourselves, we went deep on this beautiful weekend out of Matagorda. With red snapper season a month off, we did some deep dropping out past 65 miles. We were dragging bottom in areas between 750-1200 feet of water targeting tilefish & barrelfish. These guys are phenomenal table fare. We put a some in the box and moved over to daytime swordfishing and managed to go 2 for 3 on some smaller ones. It’s always a rush to see the ever so slight rod tip flicker when you have 1600 feet of line out. We had a great trip.

And on a side note, we saw some large weed patches this weekend, along with scattered weed everywhere. Haven’t seen this in a couple of years it seems. Hopefully this will equate to some great dorado being caught this season. Get out there and enjoy the bluewater folks, and be safe!

Captain Jeromey Turner | Texas Bluewater Mafia Offshore Charters

www.texasbluewatermafia.com