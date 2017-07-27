Matagorda Offshore Fishing Report

By Capt Mark Holland

Hello from Matagorda

Offshore fishing in Matagorda is red hot right now. Red Snapper, Kingfish, Ling are all coming to the cleaning tables on a regular basis. Also, there has been some mahi mahi and wahoo showing up as well from some nice rips and color changes offshore. By the time this is published, the Gulf of Mexico Shrimping Season will have started and we should be catching more and more mahi mahi, wahoo and blackfin tuna in the coming days.

Our boat has been bringing in some exceptional catches. Eric Yeager and his crew had a great trip on June 19th. Eric brought some friends and some kids for a day of offshore action. Red Snapper, Ling and Kingfish were all caught that day, we wore them boys out!

Doug Buckalew and his son wanted a day out offshore to celebrate his sons accomplishment of earning the Boy Scout Eagle Scout Award. Again Kingfish, Red Snapper and Ling were brought to the tables that day as well.

Steven Weinheimer and his family booked a day of offshore fishing as well. The conditions were perfect, but man was it hot. Steven and his family caught a smorgasbord of offshore fish that included Red Snapper, Kingfish, Ling, mahi mahi and Spanish mackerel. The highlight of the day was the almost new state record Red Snapper catch. Nick Weinheimer hooked up with what he thought was a grouper on the bottom but we were amazed when we started seeing red when the fish was making its way to the surface. When the fish surfaced, we clearly seen it was a huge red snapper. When we arrived at the dock we figured out how big it really was. A whopping 39lbs 1 oz red snapper that measured 40 ¼ inches long. The current Texas State Record is 38.75lbs and was 40 inches long. The angler had received help in holding the rod by another angler therefore it’s not a state record qualifying catch. Nonetheless, a very proud accomplishment by the young angler indeed…

We still have some open dates in September, so get your friends and family together and let’s go catch some fish…

Captain Mark Holland | Matagorda Sportfishing and Offshore Tackle www.matagordasportfishing.com



