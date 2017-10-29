Matagorda Offshore Fishing Report

By: Capt Mark Holland

Hello from Matagorda. The Texas Coast took a hard hit from Hurricane Harvey recently and I hope everyone affected is continuing to recover. Our friends in Rockport took a big brunt of the storm as far as wind damage, our prayers go out to them as well as everyone on the Texas Coast that was affected.

Hurricane Harvey kept the charter boats inshore for a couple weeks after the storm including us. We made it out with Phil and Tiffany Davis and their crew after the storm. Watching for logs and obstructions, we made it out to some greener water in the 35-45 mile range. The water clarity was horrible until the 35 mile mark but still not what it should be this time of year. All the runoff from the various rivers, creeks and streams added to this.

We located several gulf shrimp boats that were anchored in the 40 mile range and looked for tuna. Found some blackfin tuna under a couple of them, as well as several Ling, a nice mahi mahi and some kingfish. The Davis Family has been a yearly customer of ours and it’s always a fun trip with them. The offshore fishing season will start to slow down as the fronts make their way down from the north, cooling the gulf waters down. This time of year is when we start preparing for hunting season and boat maintenance. We have lots of upgrades on tap for the 2018 offshore season.

