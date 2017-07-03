Matthew and Jeff Schorner win June Backcountry Fishing Association Tourney

The father-son team of Matthew Schorner and Jeff Schorner took first place and a check in the amount of $472.40 in the Backcountry Fishing Association’s sixth tournament of the 2017 season, held June 3 in Fort Pierce, with a 3.34-pound trout and a 5.8-pound redfish. Twenty-seven boats fished the artificial lure tournament under overcast conditions.

Second place slot was taken by Derek Engle and Eric Hensen with a 2.78-pound trout and a 5.33-pound redfish, earning them a check of $283.50. Brandon Hooper and Ricky Gonzalez placed third with a 1.2-pound trout and a 6.85-pound redfish. In addition to taking home a check for $189.00, they also took the redfish Calcutta winning an additional $120.00. Solo angler Andy Fantini took fourth place with a 1.09-pound trout and a 6.01-pound redfish. Kyle Kauffmann and Brandon Goldstein placed fifth with a 1.53-pound trout and 4.4-pound redfish. The trout Calcutta, worth $110.00, was won by Zack Suit and Chris Matthy with a 5.4-pound trout.

The Backcountry Fishing Association is an artificial lure only tournament series, which will wind up with a two-day Classic in October for the chance to win a 14-foot Billfish Boatworks skiff, motor and trailer. The next tournament in the series is scheduled for July 8, 2017.

For more information, visit Backcountry Fishing Association on Facebook.