Maverick Bermudian Pole Spear

The Bermudian Pole Spear is part of the Maverick American 2016 line of small-batch high-quality products. This product is conceived without cost or quality constraints to achieve a higher standard than typical productions.

The Bermudian is the result of a redesign of the famous Manny Puig Pole Spear known for more bottom fish records than any other pole spear. A thinner 5/8” body with a machined taper in the front section for the handgrip offers a smooth release without a step-up created with traditional grips. The rod-wrap is inlaid in aluminum, saving your gloves compared to traditional knurled machined grips.

Special consideration is given to mate the pole spear with the Magnetic Bermudian Quad-Cut. A traditional 5/16” diameter x 16” shaft with heavy-duty barb is included for general spearfishing. There’s a threaded spear-shaft option for a break-away tip. It is 9’5” long and breaks down to 5.25’ with the front section only.

The Bermudian is aimed at divers who want to land big fish without bending or breaking equipment. The weight of the pole spear and the well-mated power band ensures penetration of 100-pound bottom fish. These spears are machined one at a time in America and finished by hand. They come with a lifetime warranty.

