Maverick Darian Yokooji Hybrid Spearguns

Darian Yakooji made his first speargun back in 1993 because he didn’t have money to buy one. Since then, his Hawaiian-made, handcrafted guns have become highly sought after by spearfishers around the world.

All of Yakooji’s guns are handcrafted in small batches to ensure quality workmanship, and he uses only the finest materials to construct beautiful, durable spearguns that perform to the highest level.

His best-selling guns are his Hybrid Signature line. Originally designed in 1996, this line offers the stability of wood with the maneuverability of a pipe gun. The latest rendition of this classic gun has been retooled through collaboration with Maverick America’s Mark Laboccetta to improve on the original body design, add a carbon fiber barrel and redesign the Delrin muzzle.

It is an exceptional, versatile speargun available in lengths of 53, 55, 57 and 60 inches. Check out all the specs online.

