Saturday, May 11 – Safe Daylight, Trevor’s 4th Annual “Take a Kid Fishing Tournament”

Saturday, May 11 – safe daylight, 4th Annual Trevor’s “Take a Kid Fishing” Tournament Hosted at Jolly Gator Fish Camp & Grill, Launching at CS Lee Park boat ramp on SR 46 and the St. John’s River east of Sanford. Kids under 16 years old will compete for cash prizes, 5 heaviest bass total weight.

Weigh-in at 1:30 pm, $500 for 1st, $300 2nd, $150 3rd, $50 4th and $200 for heaviest “Trash Fish” (Gar, Mudfish, Catfish, Carp, etc.) Captains compete for single heaviest Bass $10 entry for Captains (winner takes All). $40 per youth angler, all kids get a shirt and goodie bag with paid entry.

Tiny anglers can fish from bank or in stocked Tiny Pool from FWC. Contact Kristy Campbell at [email protected] or by phone at 407-947-8410, registration opens at 5:30 am.