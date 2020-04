Friday, Saturday May 15, 16 – CFOA will be hosting their 35th Annual Off-shore Fishing Tournament. Fish Lips Bar and Grill will be the host for the Captains meeting at 6:30 pm on Friday the 15th for team registration, rules meeting, raffles and lots of family Fun! Blue Points Marina will the weigh-in site host on Saturday the 16th. Over $20,000 in cash prizes for all types of different species. Entry Fee is $175 per boat, for more info or questions please visit www.mycfoa.com.