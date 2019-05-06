Friday,Saturday May 17, 18 – 34 Annual CFOA Offshore Fishing Tournament, Weigh-in hosted at Bluepoints Marina at Port Canaveral. Captains meeting will be hosted at Fish Lips Bar & Grill (Port Canaveral) on Friday evening at 630 pm for registration and raffles and prizes. For more info visit www.MyCFOA.com over $10,000 in cash and prizes. Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for the weigh-in and family fun day event! Entry fee is $175 per Boat. Lots of different fish categories and divisions including youth and women’s, lots of ways to WIN!! Biggest overall fish pay $2500!