Saturday, May 19 – CFOA 33rd Annual Offshore Tournament

Saturday, May 19 – Bluepoints Marina at Port Canaveral, CFOA 33rd Annual Offshore Tournament. The weighin will be open at 2pm. Lots of great cash prizes, $2,500 for the largest fish weighed in. Lots of family fun, bounce house for kids and water slide. Raffles and lots of huge fish and anglers to see. If you have never been to one of these weigh-ins it is a blast to watch these fish come to the scales! Proceeds from this event go for building off-shore reefs and habitat repairs to help protect our fishing waters.