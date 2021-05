Friday, Saturday May 21, 22 – 35th Annual CFOA Offshore Fishing Tournament. Captains Party and meeting at 6:30 pm Friday evening hosted at Fish Lips Bar & Grill Port Canaveral for tournament registration. One day tournament on Saturday the 22nd. Bluepoints Marina will be the host for the afternoon weigh-in. Over 20 K in Cash & Prizes! Several divisions including Junior’s and Women’s, $2500 for largest fish of the Day! $175 Entry Fee per boat. For more info visit www.MyCFOA.com