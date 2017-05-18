May 27th – Lines in at 6 am – CFOA 32nd Annual Fishing Tournament

Friday, Saturday May 26, 27th – CFOA 32nd Annual Fishing Tournament, join the members, volunteer staff and vendors for this great event. $2,500.00 for Biggest Fish! Captain’s meeting is Hosted at Fishlips Bar & Grill at Port Canaveral, at 6pm on Friday the 26th, registration, raffles, auction items and lots for vendors and sponsors, cold beer and great food. Tourney on Saturday, lines in at 6am, weigh-in at Blue Points Marina, scales open at 3pm & close at 5pm, family fun day starts at 2pm. Prizes and awards to follow weigh-in. For info or to register visit www. mycfoa.com