Friday Saturday May 6 and 7 – 11th Annual Central Florida Shootout – Captain’s Party on Friday hosted by Space Coast Harley Davidson from 5:30pm until 8:30 pm. Anglers may begin fishing 9:00 pm on Friday, May 6, 2022, with scales open at Noon Saturday May 7, all boats must checkin by 5:00 pm. Two weigh-in locations – Sunrise Marina at Port Canaveral and Captain Hirams on the Indian River in Sebastian. Awards Ceremony & Raffle Ticket Drawings for the $70K Avid Boat on May 15th at Grills Riverside in Melbourne from 11:30 am till 2:30 pm. Over $20K in Cash and prizes will be awarded for 10 different species inshore and offshore, plus prizes for lady and junior anglers. Visit www.centralfloridashootout.com to buy tickets and register to fish.