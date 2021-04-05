Friday Saturday May 7-8 – 10th Annual Central Florida Shootout https://centralfloridashootout.com – Over $20,000 in cash prizes will be paid out for the Tournament, plus a Boat Motor Trailer Raffle! Award categories include 10 different species, a general entry category, as well as entry categories for Lady Anglers and Juniors. You can also purchase additional angler tickets [$50] for a chance to win a brand new 2021 Avid 23 Fusion boat w Yamaha 200, custom trailer, powder coated t-top, Garmin electronics and Minn Kota I-pilot trolling motor valued at $60,000 which will be drawn at the Awards Ceremony. You do not have to fish in the tournament to participate in the drawing.