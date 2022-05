Saturday May 7th – Safelight till 2pm, Osceola Anglers High School Bass Scholarship Fundraiser Bass Tournament hosted at Joe Overstreet Park and boat ramp off Canoe Creek Road, Osceola County on Lake Kissimmee. 2 anglers per boat, $125 entry fee by April 29th, $150 day of event, Big Bass and Junk Fish Pot $20 each, includes steak dinner after weigh-in, come support this great club of young anglers. To register visit OsceolaAnglers.com