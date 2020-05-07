May Page #1

May, a very lovely month. May the month of my birth. Mae, my grandmother’s name. May you all stay smart, and well, and safe, and may our world soon return to something that we recognize as more normal! Cary and I are good. “Sheltering in Place” and “Social Distancing” isn’t a lot different from our normal life here on the Suwannee. I am enjoying our yard, and cleaning out closets and baking. ((I sent cookies to Navy grandson last week, and this week, he is getting banana muffins.) Cary has been fishing several times and is spending a lot of time in his 11,000 sq. ft. Man Cave. I enjoy seeing families in their boats on the river. If they remember the six-foot rule at gas stations and boat ramps, boating and fishing are the very best outdoor activities right now.

I chose grouper for this month’s recipe, Grouper with Crunchy Panko and Scallions, but you can use your favorite fish. See page 2. Last week, Cary caught sheepshead, so it was Sheepshead with Crunchy Panko and Scallions. Fast, easy, healthy, and special enough for company, when we can again open our homes to guests.

May is the month to apply for permits for the state alligator hunt, August 15th through October 31st. See page 6 for Cary’s guide info. If you want help with your application, call me.

More, more, more than ever, our guides and writers would love to hear from you. Second only to actually fishing, they love talking about fishing.