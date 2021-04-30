May You Stay Tight!

Capt. Brian Boxx

Spring in Southwest Florida is when prayers are answered and legends are born. During the month of May we see many of our inshore game fish become “Twitterpated”. This biological need to pass on their genetics calls species like snook and tarpon to group together. These large schools are called spawning balls. This behavior greatly increases the chances of hooking into a trophy size specimen for anglers in the know. Finding an active spawning ball can lead to nonstop action when conditions are right. Focus your efforts on area passes and beaches. Use your sonar to locate deeper fish. Watch for boiling water and diving birds as these are tell tale signs of feeding frenzies. Remember, be careful handling these fish. It is inherently important that we all assume total responsibility while enjoying this prime opportunity. Proper handling, revive, and release techniques should be implemented. These beauties are in the process of creating trophy fish for future generations during their spawn.

As we enter the second month of Spring our patterns have stabilized in the backwaters. The large sheepshead have moved on, but the mangrove snapper have been quick to fill their place. The snapper will eagerly gulp down a live shrimp rigged on a ¼ oz. jig or corked leader. Drift along mangrove edges with decent water flow for the best results. Snook and redfish are still in abundance in the outer bays, just find clean moving water around undercut mangroves or a good oyster bar and with you will get bent in no time.

Want some reel adrenaline? Reel Salty Endeavours is a pro guide service for advanced anglers. I specialize in chasing the monsters that go “THUMP” in the night. I mean, big rods, big bait, and big fish. We are chasing legends here, boys and girls. These slots fill quick, so make sure you secure your spot to have your chance at the ultimate fishing story and a checkmark on that bucket list. (Contact info below)

Take advantage when the water turbidity is low and try your hand at sight fishing. It is hard to beat the thrill of the hunt. Imagine, you are silently drifting along a glassy smooth flat when your captain spots that perfect fish. With the wind and sun at your back, you make out the faint wake and execute the perfect cast. With a quick flick of her tail, the peaceful calmness of the flats is shattered by the explosive strike. The acoustics of screaming drag and splashing water are almost completely drowned out by your adrenalin fueled heart rate pulsing your ears. When the water settles and the camera shutter closes, you leave her with a handshake, hoping the catch her again another day. STAY SALTY -Capt. Brian Boxx