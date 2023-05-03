Friday, Saturday, Sunday May 12, 13, 21 – Central Florida Shootout Fishing Tournament

Friday, Saturday, Sunday May 12, 13, 21 – Central Florida Shootout Fishing Tournament. Join the crowd of anglers fishing this annual event. Captain’s Party on Friday May 12 hosted by Space Coast Harley Davidson from 5:30pm until 8:30 pm, lines in the water at 12:01 Saturday AM, scales open at Noon Saturday and anglers must be checked-in by 5:00 pm Saturday. 2 different weigh-in sites – North site is Sunrise Marina at Port Canaveral and South site is Captain Hirams on the Indian River in Sebastian. Awards ceremony & raffle ticket drawings on May 21st at Captain Hirams on the River. There will be over $20K in cash and prizes for 10 different species, also prizes for lady and junior anglers to be awarded. Visit Centralfloridashootout.com to buy tickets or register to fish!

Send this to a friend