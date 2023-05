Saturday May 13 – Safe Light until 2pm, Osceola Anglers Fundraiser Bass Tournament, launch site at Joe Overstreet ramp in Osceola County on Old Canoe Creek Rd. This event will help raise funds for the Osceola Anglers High School Bass Fishing Club – $125 per boat, $20 extra for Big Bass, $5000 to Win! $1500 for 2nd place. Expectations are 75 plus boats. Come out and have fun fishing and help these kids out. To pre-register visit Osceolaanglers.com.