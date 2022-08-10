McKenzie Marine Officially Designated as a Mastry Suzuki RePower Center

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (August 9, 2022) Mastry Engine Centers announced today that McKenzie Marine is now an Authorized Mastry Suzuki RePower Center.

“The team at McKenzie Marine has a long history in the marine service business in St. Augustine and Jacksonville as well as the coastal area of Georgia, South and North Carolina,” explained David Taylor, Mastry Marine Engine Center. “They are 100% in the marine service business with a penchant for the offshore outboard fish boat market 18 to 40-plus feet’. We at Mastry are looking forward to working with them to grow the repower business in northeast Florida.”

McKenzie Marine offers a wide array of services. From general maintenance to large scale repairs and refits including full repowers. They offer onsite service for trailered boats as well as mobile service in St. Augustine and the surrounding area. Their technicians are factory trained and NMEA certified.

“Our mission is to provide exceptional service to our clients, no matter what. We will always do the right thing for our customers, even when they are not looking,” offered Jourdan M. Spires, Owner, McKenzie Marine. “At McKenzie Marine, we strive to provide our boating community with the absolute best in service and repair. We understand that boating is a lifestyle and we take a great deal of pride in our work, allowing our customers to continue enjoying being on the water. We treat each boat we work on like it is our own. We are dedicated to continuing education in our fields and love watching the industry evolve.”

“Mastry Engine Centers proudly welcomes McKenzie Marine to its network of 13 Mastry Suzuki RePower Centers,” concluded David Taylor.

For more information please contact David Taylor at 772-341-6448 or by email dtaylor@mastry.com

About Suzuki Repower, by Mastry Engine Center

Suzuki Repower, by Mastry Engine Center, offers the industry’s most innovative and dependable outboard propulsion systems, Suzuki Marine Outboards. Suzuki’s dedication to creating the finest 4-stroke engine technology has made them unmatched in marine outboards. The result is the industry’s largest and most formidable all-4-stroke lineup. From the mini-might 2.5 horsepower portable right up to the new flagship V6. Add to that, Yanmar Mastry Engine Center has been supporting the marine industry for over half a century, helping boat builders, boat dealers and retail customers find the perfect engine packages designed to best fit their needs and not stretch their budget.

Suzuki Repower, by Mastry Engine Centers, are stationed throughout Florida assisting customers with Suzuki service and propulsion needs. Their highly experienced, factory trained technicians use only genuine Suzuki rigging, parts and controls. All installations are water-tested to be sure the motor(s) are rigged correctly, at the proper height and they are propped perfectly for superior performance. In addition, Mastry offers the option of a financing program that is not linked to your boat title.