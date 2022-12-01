Mediterranean Grouper

Ingredients

1-1/4lb. fresh grouper fillet about 1 inch thick, cut into 2 individual serving size pieces

1 lemon juiced

¾ cup large green olives rinsed, and coarsely chopped

2 Tbsp. capers drained and rinsed

4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. butter

½ cup parsley leaves loosely packed, coarsely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the lemon zest and juice, olives, capers and 3 Tbsp. of olive oil. Mix and keep warm. Do not boil.

2. Lightly season fillets with salt and pepper.

3. Add the remaining Tbsp. of olive oil to a large nonstick sauté pan over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, place the fillets top-side down in the pan and cook about 3-4 minutes on each side. The fillets should be golden brown on both sides and flake easily when tested with a fork. Do not overcook!

Pour the olive and caper sauce over the fish fillets, garnish with parsley and serve immediately. Enjoy!