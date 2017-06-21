Megna Wins Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Anyone Can Win Tournament, Islamorada June 17-18

Sienna Megna, Pompano Beach, FL clinched First Place at the Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Anyone Can Win Tournament June 17-18 in Islamorada, FL. Fishing on LegaSea, Megna landed a 15.5 lb. mahi to win a Penn Squall rod and reel combo valued at $199.00. Junior Angler Mary Kate Kamarossa caught the only tuna in the tournament, winning a $200 canvas art giclee. It was a Father’s Day fishing experience for Kamarossa and her father. Lexi Gautier, Islamorada, FL won the Junior Angler prize. Twenty four anglers caught a total of 142 mahi, a tripletail and a tuna to win $2,000 in prizes, including art prints, lures, line, jewelry and sunglasses. More than half of the anglers received prizes.

Hosted by the nonprofit organization, the tournament included a class on offshore fishing conducted by Capt. Skip Bradeen at Whale Harbor and a speech by Nichole Kalil from ACR Electronics, followed by a day of fishing and friendly competition on Saturday. Prizes were presented upon the return of boats on Saturday. Participants fished from charter boats or their own boats. Open to women, men and teens, this tournament was designed for novice anglers with drawings for catches, releases and a hard luck award.

Results:

Vera Vita: 32 mahi 4-7 lbs.

Costa Morada: 38 mahi 3-5 lbs, the largest measuring 28 inches caught by Mary Metcalf, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Dawna Young, Ft. Myers, FL caught a mahi with a Gummy Bear candy.

Blue Chip Too: 27 mahi 3-5 lbs.

LegaSea: 28 mahi averaging 3-7 lbs and a triple tail. The largest was a 15.5 lb. mahi caught by the winner, Sienna Megna.

Fandango: 12 mahi 5-7 lbs.

Fishn & Wishn: 5 mahi averaging 5 lbs. One tuna 4 lbs.

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including ACR Electronics, Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Mercury, Ranger Boats, Magic Tilt trailers, Penn, and Fish Florida. Annual sponsors are Humminbird, Minn Kota, Freedom Boat Club, Coastal Conservation Association, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Savage Gear/Okuma, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort, Sunrise Resort & Marina, AFTCO/Guy Harvey, Future Angler Foundation, Seaguar and Power-Pole.

Other LLGF events include:

July 29-30 Homosassa Scalloping

Sept. 9-10 Northeast Florida Seminar weekend St. Augustine

Oct. 20-22 Keys Seminar Weekend/Islamorada

Nov. 17-19 Everglades/Chokoloskee Adventure

International Adventures/Cuba:

Sept. 14-18 Havana Varadero

Oct 12-16 Havana-Santiago

Oct. 19-23 Havana-Vinales

Nov. 9-13 All Santiago

Nov. 30-Dec. 4 Havana Varadero

Contact: LLGF, phone 954-475-9068, fax 954-474-7299, email: fish@ladiesletsgofishing.com, website: www.ladiesletsgofishing.com, Facebook: www.facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing