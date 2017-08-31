MERCHANT SPOTLIGHT Centerville Waterway Marina

This month’s Coastal Angler Spotlight shines on Centerville Waterway Marina, a great family-run dealership located right at milepost 15 on the Intracoastal Waterway in Chesapeake. The Hubbard family can be found daily in the showroom, behind the cash register, at the docks, or in the service shop. The Hubbards have been servicing our local market for over 18 years, through good times and bad. They experienced the near-devastation of the 2008 economic downturn, and nearly a decade later they’re still proudly serving northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia customers with a smile. President Kim Hubbard says “We’re having a great year in both sales and service; it’s boating seasons like this and customers like ours that make coming to work every day a pleasure”.

Centerville Waterway Marina provides sales and factory certified service for Chaparral, Excel, Malibu, Axis, Hurricane, and Godfrey pontoon boats. Factory warranty service is available on Yamaha, Volvo Penta, MerCruiser and Indmar motors. Service is also provided for Mercury, PCM, Ilmor, Evinrude, Johnson, Suzuki, and Honda motors. Centerville technicians also provide boat fiberglass, structural and gel coat repairs. Trailer sales and service are available as well.

We found Centerville Waterway Marina while cruising the Intracoastal near our home in Pungo. I knew when I entered the showroom and saw the well-organized service shop that this would be a good advertiser for our readers. Centerville has one of the best available inventories of new and used boats, outboards and trailers to give boaters and anglers a great selection, and they have the service expertise and commitment to make sure customers are satisfied and happy.

They have a great location to test boats and give demonstration rides to prospective customers, with a launch ramp right next to the showroom. They’re a short drive from just about anywhere in Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina; if you’re headed their way, make time for the great Seafood Buffet Lunch at Kelly’s Tavern, just a few miles away near Lock’s Point in Great Bridge, a favorite with locals, boaters and tourists.