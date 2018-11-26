Reef Runner Raffles Boat For Cancer at Miami International Boat Show

Reef Runner Boats recently unveiled its new Battle Breast Cancer Boat, which will be raffled at the Miami International Boat Show in February to raise money for Susan G Komen for the Cure (SGK). This is the second year the Miami-based boat builder has raffled a brand new boat for the foundation, and Reef Runner owner Donna Milo said they hope to raise $20,000 with this year’s raffle.

Since its founding in 1999, the Miami/Fort Lauderdale chapter of SGK has invested nearly $11 million in local breast cancer awareness projects, such as education programs, funding for patient screening, diagnostics and treatment. The chapter also donates 25 percent of remaining net funds to national breast cancer research programs.

Reef Runner is ponying up a pretty sweet ride to the cause. It is a Reef Runner 180 Bay—an 18-foot, wide-beamed boat that is perfect for fishing and family cruising. It has a fuel-efficient hull design, lots of storage and a roomy, fully finished interior liner. The boat also has a 90-horsepower Evinrude outboard motor.

TACO Marine also jumped on board with cause by donating and installing brand new Rigid Vinyl Rub Rail, end caps, navigation lights and poly tumbler holders for the Battle Breast Cancer Boat.

The boat will be raffled on the final day of the Miami International Boat Show, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. Raffle tickets are on sale online at reefrunnerboats.com.

For more information, visit reefrunnerboats.com.