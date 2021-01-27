Michael Jordan’s fishing boat, Catch 23, wins sailfish tournament in Florida

Michael Jordan is back to his winning ways.

Except it’s not on the basketball court, where he’s considered to be the greatest of all-time. Nor is it on the golf course, where Jordan has spent a large bulk of his retirement.

Last week, MJ and his Catch 23 fishing boat – an 80-foot Viking that pays homage to his basketball jersey number – won the team’s first sailfish tournament victory by winning the 58th The Buccaneer Cup Sailfish Release Tournament in Palm Beach, Florida.

Catch 23, led by Capt. Stetson Turney, caught and released seven sailfish — including two reeled in by Jordan himself. That gave Catch 23 the trophy with 1,400 points, ahead of second-place De-Bait-Able with 1,200.