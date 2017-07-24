Michael Rochedieu named Treasure Coast Caster of the Year

Michael Rochedieu has been named the 2017-2018 Treasure Coast Caster of the Year.

Rochedieu, a student at St. Anastasia, took first place in the Treasure Coast Caster May 21st tournament with 50 points and one more ounce in the two snappers weighed in than the other youth anglers during the tournament.

First, second and third place anglers all had 50 points. Points were awarded based upon a tournament ‘catch list.’ Total weight of qualified catches on the ‘catch list’ determined final standings.

RESULTS

1st: Michael Rochedieu, 50 points

2nd: Colt Krischke, 50 points

3rd: Andrew Evans, 50 points

Biggest fish: Kaitlyn Ward, a 1.02-p9und snapper

Along with his trophy, Rochedieu received a framed inshore fish poster donated by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a gift certificate for a custom rod donated by JF Rods, a West Marine self-inflating life jacket and a $100 gift card to White’s Tackle. Rochedieu also earned the honor to sit on the 2017-2018 Treasure Coast Casters Board of Directors.

According to tournament organizers Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward, “Michael is the second Treasure Coast Caster to win back to back titles, Savannah Ward being the first.”

Second-place angler Colt Krischke, a Lincoln Park Academy student, also achieved 50 points in the tournament and weighed in two snappers. He received a trophy, a surf fishing book donated by The Fishing Center, and a $50 White’s Tackle gift card.

Andrew Evans, a student at John Carroll, took third, reaching 50 points with his two snappers. Evans received a trophy, a surf fishing book donated by The Fishing Center and a $25 gift card to White’s Tackle.

Tournament boat volunteers included Capt. Charlie Conner, Chad Painter, Anna Green, Capt. Rob Ward and Primo Rosario.

Treasure Coast Caster’s 2017-2018 season will kick off in August. For more information, visit www.treasurecoastcasters.org or follow the Treasure Coast Casters Facebook page.

REPORT BY: Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward

www.treasurecoastcasters.org

(772) 201-5773