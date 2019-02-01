Mid-Winter Monsters Out of Nosara, Costa Rica

The fishing action is northwest Costa Rica is unbelievable!

Fishing Nosara’s celebration of its tenth season of fishing continues, and as always the action in northwest Costa Rica is unbelievable. All five boats are in the water and scoring big for guests with 72 trips this month. Yellowfin tuna and dorado are the staple catch this time of year, but in December we welcomed swarms of marlin in the mix.

The team nabbed 19 marlin releases, 47 sailfish releases, 209 dorado, 106 yellowfin tuna and nine roosterfish releases.

The catch of the month came on Dec. 30 as the Discoverer nabbed a monster 350-pound blue marlin.

Angler Bob Brescia battled this beastie all the way to a safe release and then followed up with two nice sailfish releases. They also added a tasty dorado for the dinner table. Amazing work all around by Capt. Carlos and the big battleship!

Capt. David on the 23-foot Adventurer fished every day from Dec. 20-28 and scored a wide variety of great fish for his clients. Yellowfin tuna were in the mix, even though we aren’t anywhere close to their peak season. It’s a great sign to see these football-sized “yella fellas” this close to shore this early in the year.

The 27-foot Explorer also proves that you don’t need a big boat to catch big fish in Costa Rica. Capt. Fico and Mate Elias have grown into master fishermen and their skills continue to sharpen every time they hit the water.

The consistent dorado action continued for the Explorer at the end of the year. It’s great to see that the well-established patterns are continuing for our fishery, and there is no shortage or late-season mahi on the menu

Capt. Alex of the 32-foot mega-panga Harvester welcomed Gage Bonestroo and his son for a fun day of catching on Jan. 7. Big dorado kept these boys busy, and it’s always fun to see a young angler enjoying the craft of sport fishing. Here’s what Gage had to say:

“Took my 6-year-old son on his first offshore fishing trip with Alex on the Harvester. It was one hell of a day! Captain and first mate worked hard to put us on fish… and they did! Great lunch and friendly crew. Thanks, Craig for a seamless experience. Top notch.”

Laura Blair and her family scored five sailfish releases on the Dec. 27.

“We had an awesome time – Capt. Carlos and Kevin were an excellent team and provided top-tier service as we landed a tuna and five sailfish. We had some great tuna sashimi and seared tuna steaks provided by the fish my daughter caught within the first 10 minutes of putting the lines out! Thanks again, Laura Blair.”

If you have been reading this report for a while and waiting for the right time to visit, stop reading and call ASAP at 904-591-2161 or e-mail [email protected] so we can make your fishing dreams a reality.

By Craig Sutton