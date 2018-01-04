Middle Keys Fishing

by Capt. Chris Johnson

Good riddance, 2017!

About the only positive that came out of the fourth quarter of 2017 is the cooling of the waters on the reef. We have temps in the mid-70’s, rather than the 80-degree mark we’ve experienced the last couple of Januarys.

These cooler water temps, coupled with copious amounts of bait fish, create the ideal environment for the migratory pelagic species that typically arrive en masse this time of year. So, we’re looking forward to much-improved fishing for sailfish, kingfish, wahoo and cobia than we’ve had in recent memory.

Ballyhoo is the name of the game for these fish, as they are the most prevalent bait fish right on the reef. Offshore of the reef just a bit, Spanish sardines are the primary bait.

If the blue water is on the reef, target kings and sailfish, with live ballyhoo the bait to have. These fish will sometimes eat a pilchard or cigar minnow, but ballyhoo is prime. And, the ballyhoo must be 100% live. We spend an hour or more at the beginning of a charter to get a dozen live ballyhoo in the box before setting off in search of the sailfish along the reef line.

On the other hand, if the color change is beyond the reef in 130 to 200 feet of water, the baits to have on hand are pilchards, cigar minnows, small blue runners and goggle eyes.

Expect more of a mixed bag of pelagics in these areas, including sailfish, blackfin tuna, dolphin, wahoo and king mackerel. All but the wahoo can be taken on or near the surface most of the time.

Depending on the conditions, we like to deploy a bait or two, with one around the level of the thermocline and one deeper to pick up passing wahoo, kings or even the occasional mutton snapper. And, we always have a small trace of #5 or #6 wire on our baits to prevent bite-offs.

This is a great way to keep less experienced anglers busy while waiting for the sailfish bite, which can often take several hours.

The wrecks in these same depths are active with muttons, kings, cobias, amberjacks and the occasional grouper. Keep in mind, grouper season is closed January 1 trough April 30, so any caught in any waters off the Keys must be released.

Use the same mix of live baits here as for the sailfish/pelagic bite, but pinfish or sometimes dead butterflied ballyhoo fished on the bottom will also work.

The primary target species on the reef during January is yellowtail snapper. However, on the bottom you’re liable to find porgies, mangrove snappers, king and cero mackerel, random cobias and groupers.

Preferred baits vary by species, so you need to be well-armed. For the yellowtails, it’s shrimp or cut pieces of ballyhoo or bonita belly. For the porgies and other bottom species, it’s shrimp fished on a jighead on or very near the bottom. For the mackerel, it’s live pilchards or ballyhoo, and don’t forget the trace of wire.

Hawk Channel comes alive this time of year, with the humps and coral outcrops teeming with fun-catching and good-eating fish. You name it and you can catch it here: all variety of snappers, groupers, porgies, mackerel and more.

Quite often, if it’s too bumpy on the reef, you’ll find conditions in Hawk Channel to be very comfortable. And, the action is fast-paced and very entertaining.

Around the bridges and shallow areas in Florida Bay, you’ll catch loads of mangroves plus porgies and keeper yellowtails. Further out in the bay – eight to ten miles – it’s Spanish mackerel central, so fire up your smoker!

Free fishing seminars In partnership with the Hyatt Place/Faro Blanco Marina and The Tackle Box, we are hosting monthly fishing seminars. The topic for January is Hawk Channel, and the seminar takes place on January 2nd from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Faro Blanco. Check our Facebook page for the complete schedule.

Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, reef/wreck, gulf/bay, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon.

305-743-5305 | SeaSquaredCharters.com