For the first time, anglers have the option of a trolling motor with built-in Down Imaging sonar. Minn Kota’s new Built-In MEGA Down Imaging earned “Best Boating Accessory” at ICAST 2018.

Anglers can select a Minn Kota Ulterra, Terrova, Ultrex or Fortrex with the Humminbird Down Imaging transducer integrated into the trolling motor. Humminbird’s ultra-clear MEGA Imaging is the first Down Imaging technology to enter the megahertz range with performance nearly three times greater than traditional 455 kHz frequencies. It results in the clearest, sharpest on-screen images ever seen.

With Built-In MEGA Down Imaging, the transducer is housed in the indestructible lower motor unit and the wiring runs through the composite shaft providing clean rigging that is protected from wear and tear.

As part of the One-Boat Network, Minn Kota trolling motors with Built-In MEGA Down Imaging feature i-Pilot Link GPS technology. Anglers can operate their trolling motor from the Humminbird unit, the app or the i-Pilot remote to “follow” a contour at a set speed with the press of a button.

The new trolling motors are compatible with Humminbird SOLIX, second generation HELIX, and ONIX models and will be available in fall.

MinnKotaMotors.com