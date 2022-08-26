MISS MAYFLY® LAUNCHES NEW ‘MOXIE’ BOOT

Versatile “Moxie” Boot provides a comfortable yet stable fit for women

CHARLESTON, Tenn. – July12, 2022 – Miss Mayfly® is excited to announce the launch of its new “Moxie” Boot available in the colors dusty blue or sage with the option of felt or rubber soles.

The lightweight boots are equipped with strong heel stability courtesy of its plush neoprene ankle padding, long wear comfortability through foam arch support insoles, and molded toe guards that create rugged durability while still offering an exceptional fit for a woman’s foot.

The Miss Mayfly® Moxie Boot in a rubber sole with locking quick laces also provides a functional design suitable for hiking.

“Miss Mayfly® is continuously seeking innovative ways to create better fitting gear for women that supports the most epic day on the water,” said Kimberly Ranalla, Miss Mayfly® founder and designer. “With its ideal fit, and deluxe comfort, I truly believe we’ve created the right support you need on the water for a first-class fishing experience.”

The “Moxie” Boot is now available for purchase online at www.missmayfly.com as well as at local retailers across the country.

About Miss Mayfly®

Miss Mayfly® was founded in 2016 by Kimberly Ranalla, a female angler who struggled to find gear that fit, performed & looked flattering. In 2014, after suffering multiple spinal injuries that diverted Ranalla’s career, she was introduced to river fishing. After being unable to find gear that would fit appropriately, she was inspired to create her own. The first Mayfly wader entered the market in 2018 and has swiftly gained popularity due to its fit, performance, durability, and flattering design. In 2019 Miss Mayfly® joined Ranger Outdoors, LLC. With this partnership, Miss Mayfly® joined forces with Angler Sport Group, Daiichi® Hooks, and Chota® Outdoor Gear.

CONTACT: Bethany C. McCoy, Vice President, Ranger Outdoors, LLC. bethany@anglersportgroup.com, 423-718-0812, https://www.missmayfly.com, https://www.facebook.com/MissMayfly, https://www.instagram.com/miss.mayfly.fishing